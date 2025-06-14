Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $892.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $851.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.06. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

