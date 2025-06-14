Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

