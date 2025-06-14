Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $19.14 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

