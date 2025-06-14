Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,523.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 72,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.23 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

