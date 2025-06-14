Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

