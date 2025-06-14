Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 763.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

