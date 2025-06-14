Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

