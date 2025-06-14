Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 95,040 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,040 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

