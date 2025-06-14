Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 12,285 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Avantor by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 857,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 147,202 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,500. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

