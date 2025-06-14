2,700 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of ARTY stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $973.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

