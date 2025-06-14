30,000 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,187,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 263,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $241.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

