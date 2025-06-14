Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

