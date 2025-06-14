Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.00. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

