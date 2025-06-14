Tobam Sells 404 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Tobam lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Celestica were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CLS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.74.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
