NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

