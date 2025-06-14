Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.