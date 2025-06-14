Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,433.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,848 shares of company stock worth $3,182,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

