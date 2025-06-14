Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 135.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 53.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

