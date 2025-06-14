Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.