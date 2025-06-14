The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,021,000 after acquiring an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $125.11 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $12,078,254. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

