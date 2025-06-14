Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,374,000 after buying an additional 317,937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 69,429.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Lennox International by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lennox International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Oppenheimer raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.71.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $536.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.61 and a 200 day moving average of $594.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.10 and a 12 month high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Lennox International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

