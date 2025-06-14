Tobam Sells 19,046 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,083 shares of company stock worth $6,150,676 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.73, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

