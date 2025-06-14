Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $298.39 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

