Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Sells 253 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.85, for a total transaction of $96,861.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,853 shares in the company, valued at $121,307,171.05. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6%

RBC stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day moving average is $337.78. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.53 and a 12-month high of $386.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.