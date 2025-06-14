CX Institutional Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.