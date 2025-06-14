iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2,799.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of ITA opened at $179.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

