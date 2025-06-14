Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $101,040.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $87,645.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $107,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $515,418,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 120,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,426,000 after buying an additional 655,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcellx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,036,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,196,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

