Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aflac were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,733 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

