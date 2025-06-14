SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 201,308 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 607.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Frontline Announces Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

