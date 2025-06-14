Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 865.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 63.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $153.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

