Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $282.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

