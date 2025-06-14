Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

