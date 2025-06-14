West Branch Capital LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

