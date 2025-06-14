Christopher Paul German Sells 2,069 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,016.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,921.91. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Paul German also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Christopher Paul German sold 344 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $18,655.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

