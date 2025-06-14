Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $390,315.64 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,229 shares in the company, valued at $37,840,880.84. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.5%

SNOW stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $555,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

