Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $390,315.64 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,229 shares in the company, valued at $37,840,880.84. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 18th, Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.5%

SNOW stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $555,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

