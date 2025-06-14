West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $236.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

