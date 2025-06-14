Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter Sells 8,300 Shares

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $111,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,998.55. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gerald Hutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 4,740 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $64,369.20.

On Monday, March 17th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 15,010 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $182,521.60.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

ACNT opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.90 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,809 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

