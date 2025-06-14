Gregory B. Sullivan Sells 2,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.91, for a total transaction of $859,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,558.48. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Down 7.0%
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $296.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.