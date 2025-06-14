Gregory B. Sullivan Sells 2,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.91, for a total transaction of $859,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,858,558.48. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $296.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 8,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 216,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

