Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMEE. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 396,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 61,373 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 184.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 349,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

