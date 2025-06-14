Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.