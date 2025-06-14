Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

