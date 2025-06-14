Rockland Trust Co. Has $522,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $7,802,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $207,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $263.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

