Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after purchasing an additional 221,086 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

