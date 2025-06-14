4,000 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

EQT Trading Up 2.3%

EQT stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

