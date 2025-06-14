Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.