Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann Sells 13,728 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,723 shares in the company, valued at $43,589,882.34. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argan Trading Down 1.9%

AGX stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $246.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Argan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

