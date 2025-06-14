Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 862.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 14,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,320. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,341 shares of company stock worth $25,249,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 2.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,145.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

