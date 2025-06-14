Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $59,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 532,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 351,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 594,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

