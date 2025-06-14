Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

