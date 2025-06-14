Insider Selling: GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Chairman Sells $168,373.08 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro sold 4,239 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $168,373.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 619,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,611,703.60. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Michael Nigro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 23,609 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $929,486.33.

On Friday, June 6th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 6,391 shares of GBank Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $249,696.37.

GBank Financial stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of -0.90. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial ( OTCMKTS:GBFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

